Jennifer Aniston Talks ‘Friends’ And What She Misses About That Time Of Her Life

The smash hit sitcom Friends premiered on September 22, 1994. After ten wildly successful seasons, the show concluded on May 6, 2004, though to many fans it seems like just yesterday. Even though it’s been quite a while now since Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry all sat in that infamous New York City apartment together, Friends remains one of the most popular shows of all time. Even now, it is one of the most watched series on Netflix. Aniston recently talked about her memories from that time of her life, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

If you miss looking forward to a new episode of Friends every week, you’re not alone. Aniston reportedly misses the show too as well as many aspects of her life back then. Something fairly unique about the show’s cast was that they truly all were friends in real lives. All six of the stars got along and even hung out together in their spare time, traveling the world and enjoying their newfound fame. For the majority of them, this was their first taste of real success and they weren’t prepared for the level of fame they would one day achieve. A photo that Cox recently posted on Instagram of the gang in their early days of stardom took Aniston right back to that exciting time, she said.

“When Friends began, we were all so wide-eyed and bushy-tailed. We couldn’t believe what was happening and we had no idea what was coming. On Instagram, Courteney recently posted an old photo of us all on a jet together before the show even aired. I just remember not understanding that this was my life. The level of gratitude, my god.”

Not one of the show’s now famous stars knew if the show was going to flop or be a success. They didn’t know what they were getting into or how well people would respond to it. However, they took comfort in knowing that they were all in it together. Aniston recalled learning to completely trust her co-stars and how she began to feel confident in herself.

“I started to find my confidence when I was on Friends, for sure. In a way, being on that show was the ultimate trust exercise. There was comfort in numbers there, so we all held each other up.”

Cox, Kudrow and Aniston remain close friends to this day and occasionally pop up in each other’s Instagram photos.