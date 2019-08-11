Kristina DeBarge Pops Out Of Lacy Lingerie

Kristinia DeBarge shared a brand new photo with her fans today, and it featured her rocking a lacy lingerie top.

The photo showed the singer posing in front of a completely white backdrop. She wore a lingerie top with thick straps, and lacy floral accents. She also threw on a denim jacket, which was falling down her left arm. Kristinia gave a coy look for the camera, while placing her right hand on her cheek.

DeBarge wore her hair down in defined curls, and accessorized with large hoop earrings but no necklace. Her makeup included dark mascara, defined brows and dark pink lipstick.

Fans had plenty of nice things to say.

“You are so gorgeous! Love this series,” said a fan, who’s apparently been enjoying all of Kristinia’s newest photos.

Others responded to the captions, which revealed that fans can expect new music this fall.

“I’ve been waiting!!! SUPER EXCITED for new music to add to my Kristinia playlist,” gushed a follower.

“Looking beautiful and can’t wait to hear the album,” added another fan.

And that’s not to mention the three photos that Kristinia posted yesterday. The images showed her posing outdoors in a light blue top and a white skirt. The skirt had button accents down her left side, as she completed the look with thigh-high boots.

The second photo of the series showed DeBarge holding onto a low, brown wall with both of her hands. She also arched her back at the same time, and gave a sultry look. Her hair was down in curls, while her dark blush popped in the photo.

“BADDIEEEEE You look amazing babeee!” exclaimed a fan.

“Glad you getting better sweetheart,” said a follower.

Many of Kristinia’s fans addressed the captions, which revealed that she was recovering from her buccal fat surgery. She previously posted about the surgery in a video, but it seems she’s already gone through with the procedure.

“You looked great before, but I really like it,” said an Instagram user.

“Feel better you look great you looked great before the surgery stay healthy,” added another fan.

All in all, it sounded like DeBarge’s fans liked her new look.

“I’m glad that you’re doing well & thank you for the picture of you beautiful amazing talented sassy sexy angel doll baby,” said a follower.

“It looks good already… it doesn’t look swollen,” noted another fan.

For now, fans can hope for more updates on her recovery and her upcoming music.