Jeffrey Epstein Believed Someone Tried To Kill Him, Told Guards About His Fear, Source Tells ‘Daily Mail’

In the weeks prior to his apparent suicide death, multi-millionaire and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein told “guards and fellow inmates” at the federal correctional facility where he was being held that he believed someone had attempted to kill him, according to a “source” cited in an exclusive report by The Daily Mail newspaper.

In the hours since Epstein was declared dead after being found unresponsive in his cell, suspicions have run high about the circumstances of his death. Members of Congress are calling for answers as to how Epstein, who had survived what authorities said was a suicide attempt on July 23, as The New York Times reported, could have been allowed to kill himself in the middle of an investigation into his international sex trafficking operation in which multiple prominent men have been named, including Donald Trump.

But neither Trump, nor anyone other than Epstein has so far been charged over the sex ring.

The Daily Mail source did not make clear whether Epstein’s reported claim that “he believed someone had tried to kill him” referred to the earlier alleged suicide attempt, or some other incident. Police did not rule out the possibility that Epstein’s injuries in July may have resulted from an assault.

Epstein’s cell mate at the time, former police officer Nick Tartaglione, who has been charged with a quadruple murder, denied that he harmed Epstein and, as The Inquisitr reported, instead claimed that he saved Epstein’s life when he discovered the multimillionaire unconscious in the cell.

Prosecutors, however, announced that the investigation into Epstein’s sex trafficking operation and any possible co-conspirators would continue even though Epstein himself was now dead.

The Daily Mail source also told the paper that Epstein was not despondent and in fact “was finally starting to adjust to prison,” adding that Epstein was “comforted” by the rigid routines of life behind bars.

Nonetheless, Epstein was not on suicide watch when he allegedly committed suicide. According to a New York Times report on Saturday, the reasons why he was taken off suicide watch status remain among the unanswered questions surrounding Epstein’s death.

According to the NYT report, Epstein was removed from suicide watch a mere six days after his initial apparent suicide attempt — and 12 days before he allegedly hanged himself.

Epstein was being held in solitary confinement in the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s Special Housing Unit, and according to an analysis by Slate, solitary “causes severe mental degradation” and can even trigger psychotic episodes in individuals with no previous history of psychiatric illness.