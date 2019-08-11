Khloe Kardashian’s Curves Are Out Of Control In Black Leather Outfit

Khloe Kardashian took a break from her mom duties this weekend to hit the town with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, as well as Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber.

According to Just Jared, Khloe Kardashian stunned in a skimpy little outfit over the weekend, as she put all of her curves on display for her night out.

In the photos, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of skintight leather pants, that showed off her long, lean legs and curvy backside.

Khloe also donned a tight, strapless black top that flaunted her ample cleavage and toned arms. She had her long, blond hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Kardashian also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink eye shadow, shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips to complete her glam look.

Khloe accessorized the look by sporting clear, strappy sandals, and carrying a sparkling clutch bag that was shaped like a cellphone. The reality star finished off her look with a dainty chain around her neck, and large hoop earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick recently sat down to talk about their TV shows, Revenge Body and Flip It Like Disick, but they also got personal during the interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m not dating right now. But I’m enjoying [life]. I love life. I’m just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family,” Khloe said of her love life.

“I don’t want her to date. She doesn’t need it right now,” Scott chimed in, seemingly being protective over his honorary sister, and she agreed.

Loading...

“I don’t. I’m so fine not dating right now. I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that head space, but you never know what will happen,” Khloe added.

As many fans know, Kardashian was previously married to former NBA star Lamar Odom. After their divorce, Khloe began dating Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. The two welcomed a daughter, True, but split earlier this year after Tristan was busted cheating for the second time in the span of a year.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s life by following her on social media.