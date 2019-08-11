Singer Mike Posner Airlifted To Hospital After Rattlesnake Sunk Its Fangs Into His Left Leg

The singer said the baby rattlesnake jumped out of nowhere during his hike and bit his left leg.

Grammy-nominated singer Mike Posner, well-known for radio hits like “Cooler Than Me” and “I Took A Pill In Ibiza,” was airlifted to a Colorado hospital on Wednesday after suffering a nasty bite from a baby rattlesnake on a cross-country trek, according to Fox News.

The bite was apparently so bad that he required an airlift to the hospital in order to save his life.

Posner had traveled 16 miles on his hike in the Colorado wilderness with a goal of going another eight miles when the snake apparently came out of nowhere and bit the singer’s leg.

“That venom is no joke!” Posner said in an Instagram post that explained to his fans what happened.

Luckily, Posner was able to get the appropriate anti-venom to keep the rattlesnake bite from turning into something worse than it already was. Another picture, published on TMZ, showed that Posner’s left ankle and foot were swollen from the nasty bite.

He also gave shout-outs to the chopper pilots who airlifted him to safety, along with three nurses named Bo, Cassie, and Whitney.

Posner posted that it would be weeks before he would able to walk normally again. The singer shared an encouraging video on Twitter on Saturday that showed him taking his first steps since the injury in his hospital room with the help of a walker and what looks like a hospital worker.

From 24 miles per day to using this walker to get to bathroom. I’m on my way back. Gonna rebuild with patience and equanimity. pic.twitter.com/I2HYPmMO7L — mikeposner (@MikePosner) August 10, 2019

Posner did say that he’s enjoying the hospital bed and the air conditioning, which is something he’s been away from after starting a journey called “The Walk.”

TMZ reported that the singer began the journey on April 15 in New Jersey with the goal of reaching Venice, California by October. He explained that the inspiration for the cross-country trek came from the deaths of his father and deceased Swedish electronic musician Avicii, who passed away in April of 2018 due to a suspected suicide.

According to Fox News, Posner has already racked up an impressive 1,632 miles since the beginning of his journey.

Along the way, Posner is also releasing new songs every time he crosses a state line. As he entered Colorado, he dropped his new hit “Prince Akeem, which features mega-star Wiz Khalifa.

His other goal on his journey is to “leave each town we go through a little bit better than when we arrived.”

“I will be spending periods of my walk compassionately listening to people with as much of my full attention as possible,” Posner said. “This means listening to others, not to the voice in my head.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, the mortality rate from rattlesnake bites is higher compared to all other snakes. It says that about 9,000 people are bitten each year in the United States by rattlesnakes with five deaths occurring.