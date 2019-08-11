Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Full Frontal In Close-Up Bikini Snap

American model and social media starlet Yovanna Ventura set Instagram on fire this afternoon when she posted an up close and personal shot of herself donning a bright blood-orange colored bikini. The photo was self-taken and did not include her face.

The sassy summertime snap was taken in a gentle light filter and featured the Miami-native Yovanna laying in the grass wearing a fun and flirty orange-red high waisted two-piece. The bottom cut right at the naval and had a several inches thick waistband with a high-cut brief design.

The top of the young model’s suit was an adjustable tie-front bikini top that boosted her assets to appear high and perky for the photo. The piece showed off a substantial amount of skin in the chest area as the scoop neckline was low and open to the rib line.

The narcissistic selfie was shot to draw attention to the fashionista’s thick, curvy hips and thighs, taut, toned midsection, and ample bosom. Yovanna even included a small flower on her stomach with the stem suggestively trailing out of the suits bottom.

Ventura is pretty well known for her scantily clad social media posts. Judging by the fans’ reactions, this one definitely didn’t disappoint them. Posted on Saturday afternoon, the photo had accumulated over 30,000 likes and more than 150 comments in a short period of time.

The comment section was a buzz with admirers telling the gorgeous model how stunning she looked in her post.

The full-frontal snap included a second image of Yovanna on her back with her hips twisted toward the side as she put her voluptuous backside on display. Ventura suggestively ran her fingers through her hair as her hands cast a shadow over her face while she looked back at the camera.

This isn’t the only post on the starlet’s Instagram that has been getting some major attention lately. Just two days ago, Yovanna posted a snap of herself and two friends posing nearly nude in the surf of beachfront destination.

The scantily clad damsels posed suggestively as a group for the camera. One girl covered her nude chest with her hands, another stood splay legged in an undersized micro suit. Yovanna posed kneeling in the sand, barely covered rear facing the camera while looking over her shoulder to make sure her face was also in the shot.

The photo has been liked more than 146,000 times and gathered more than 650 comments.

Besides her exploits of being a sultry stunner on social media, Yovanna is most well-known to the public as having allegedly been a romantic interest for pop-singer Justin Bieber.

While the two were photographed several times together over the last few years and Bieber even posting photos of them on his own social media, neither parties ever confirmed or denied whether they were in a relationship.