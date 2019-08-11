’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans Flock To Aladin Jallali’s Instagram With Flirty Comments

Star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Aladin Jallali, has been getting quite a bit of attention from fans lately, according to a report from TV Shows Ace.

Aladin was introduced to viewers during the first season of the spinoff series, along with his wife Laura. The couple met online and spent a few months getting to know each other before Laura traveled to visit her new boyfriend in his home country of Qatar. During her first visit, the couple spent three days together before Aladin proposed marriage and Laura returned to the United States to pack up her life to permanently relocate to Qatar.

While appearing on the show, the couple offered viewers an inside look into their relationship, including their sex life. During a recent episode, Laura revealed that she wasn’t being satisfied by her new husband and made the decision to introduce sex toys into their love making to spice things up, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“Aladin and I have this amazing chemistry together, but for some reason, in the bedroom, he’s just not rocking my world, like I thought he would,” she said.

Unfortunately for Laura, Aladin wasn’t receptive to the suggestion and he ended up angrily storming out of the couple’s apartment. After the episode aired, he removed all photos of Laura from his social media accounts, a move that sparked divorce rumors among fans.

Since then, the handsome personal training has been receiving an onslaught of flirty comments from his female fans offering to be his new wife.

“So if laura says you can have another wife LET ME KNOW,” one user wrote, referring to Qatar’s openness to polygamy, according to the report from TV Shows Ace.

“mashalla very handsome man. I look forward to coming on Instagram and seeing that smile. One day I hope your not busy and can reply to my dm,” another fan commented, before adding a string of heart-eyed emoji.

It doesn’t appear that Aladin has been entertaining his affectionate followers, which makes it’s difficult to confirm how he feels about the extra attention.

However, after noticing the rumors about his relationship, Aladin addressed fans, advising them not to believe everything they read and encouraging them to tune into the TLC series to find out the truth. Laura also indirectly responded to the rumors, saying she is unable to offer spoilers or details relating to the show due to a non-disclosure agreement penned with the network, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC on Mondays.