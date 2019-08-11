Miley Cyrus Makes Out With Brody Jenner’s Ex Kaitlynn Carter After Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed their split on Saturday, and it seems that the singer may have already moved on to a new relationship with Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are currently on vacation together, and the paparazzi snapped the two women showing off serious PDA while soaking up some sun.

In the photos, Miley wore a skimpy black bikini and had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves. She rocked a pair of dark sunglasses and no makeup.

Meanwhile, Kaitlynn, who just announced her split from Brody Jenner earlier this month, sported a tiny white bikini, dark sunglasses. Her blonde hair was covered with a sunhat.

The two women were seen laying on the deck of a yacht as they soaked up the sun, but they also got intimate while cuddling up to one another. The also held hands and kissed each other.

As many fans know, Miley has made no secret of the fact that she’s attracted to both men and women. However, she had been in a relationship with Liam for the better part of a decade.

Now that she and Hemsworth decided to call it quits, she may have quickly moved on to a new romance with Carter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ rep confirmed her split with Liam Hemsworth on Saturday night via a statement made to People Magazine.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Besides the statement, rumors that Miley and Liam were on the rocks have been circulation due to the singer’s recent raunchy social media posts. She appears scantily clad and in very sexual positions in many of the shots.

They’ve also made conflicting statements about starting a family, with Liam revealing that he wanted to have kids and Miley saying when the time was right.

However, Cyrus claimed she didn’t want to have children due to the current state of the world.

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Cyrus stated, per The Today Show.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on her Instagram account.