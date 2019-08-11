‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Teases Her 12 Million Instagram Fans by Wearing Nothing At All

Chilean model Daniella Chavez is no stranger to flaunting her famous curves on Instagram. Staying true to her sensual style, the model recently took to her page and sent temperatures through the roof by posting a new jaw-dropping snap.

In the highly NSFW picture, the model was featured wearing nothing at all except for a black straw hat. Since full-on nudity is not allowed on the photo-sharing website, Daniella didn’t take the risk as it could lead to the deletion of her account. Therefore, the model censored herself with the help of her hands. Since she also ditched her underwear, Daniella sat on a sun lounger in a cross-legged position to hide her lady parts.

Even though she covered her nipples, she still showed off plenty of skin to titillate her 12.1 million followers. To pose for the snap, the model let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour, looked away from the camera and left her lips slightly parted to pull off a very seductive look.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Miami Beach in Florida. Within a few hours of going live, the picture has amassed more than 214,000 likes and about 3,500 comments where fans and followers drooled over Daniella’s amazing body.

While some of the fans complimented the model by calling her beautiful, others used sexually-explicit words and phrases to express their feelings for the hottie. The remaining fans used hearts, kiss and fire emoji instead of words to describe Daniella’s beauty.

“I opened my Instagram app and saw this picture… I forgot to blink my eyes,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Damn! Your body is a true representation of the heaven,” another fan wrote to praise Daniella’s sexiness.

While a third fan, who couldn’t seem to control his excitement after looking at the picture, wrote the following words to express his wishful thinking.

“Omg!! Please give me your address. I can’t wait to be with you any longer. I am coming!”

Before sharing the nude picture, the model shared another sultry snap where she could be seen wearing an off-the-shoulders white top that allowed her to expose plenty of cleavage. She paired the shirt with daisy dukes and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag to finish off her look.

Loading...

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 102,000 likes and about a thousand comments. This proves that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

Although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram pictures, according to an article by Famous Birthdays, the hot model was named Playboy Mexico‘s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24 years of age.