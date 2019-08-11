Lauren Goodger Flaunts Exposed Bust In Sheer Sequined Dress

The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger never disappoints — especially when it comes to her social media presence. The blonde reality bombshell captivated her following Friday when she posted a sultry snap of herself rocking the red carpet recently in a shimmery sheer dress that was clearly made to wow the crowd.

The photo features the television personality making her way down a red carpet at an upscale event for the celebrity dating agency from Celebs go Dating, a British reality show that Goodger is currently participating in. Goodger signed up as a member of the reality show’s cast because she was ready to find love after not having the best luck in the romance department.

The snap featured Goodger schmoozing the press cameras making her way toward the event entrance. The curvaceous bombshell left very little to the imagination showing off her killer body in a sheer, sequin multi-fabric dress.

The ensemble featured a billowy long-sleeve design and a jaw-dropping multi-fabric bodice. The top of the dress made of a sheer nude colored fabric and the bottom a shocking contrast of silver and platinum-colored sequins. The top flattered the reality diva’s curves and gave fans an eye-full via the plunging neckline that showed a clear path of skin from neckline to navel. The British beauty’s surgically enhanced assets were on full display in the snap as the photograph captured a generous amount of cleavage. In fact, Goodger was easily one wind gust away from a wardrobe malfunction.

The bottom half of the dress was a more bodycon style with a snug, sequined mini skirt that had a front ruffle detail in the center that hung down between her legs. The super-short ensemble showed off Lauren’s flawlessly tanned and toned legs. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of strappy gold stiletto sandals, white handbag, and several pieces of gold-toned jewelry. Her hair was worn down and straight bouncing around her shoulders as she walked. Her makeup was light and dewy. She opted for dark lashes, bronzed cheeks, and a nude lip color.

The photo was a hit with Lauren’s fans collecting nearly 8,600 likes in just over a day.

The post also received more than 175 comments, most of which were fans showering the TOWIE star with love and adoration.

Fans interested in seeing Lauren’s attempts at finding a new beau can tune in to the current season of Celebs Go Dating, which is currently airing on the E4 network.