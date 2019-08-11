Mogul Steve Forbes Says He Wants To Join SoulCycle After Boycott

Media mogul Steve Forbes has announced that he wants to join SoulCycle at the age of 72 to support Stephen Ross after he threw a fundraiser for Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The Daily Mail reported that Forbes, the chairman of Forbes Media stated that he is “almost ready” to sign up for SoulCycle after people boycotted in response to support for Trump. He is angry that the boycotts represent a poisonous political climate.

“This is the kind of thing that people don’t like. It’s poisonous and I am almost ready to sign up for SoulCycle.”

Forbes made these comments after celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, Billy Eichner and others rallied to boycott the business owned by Stephen Ross including Equinox gyms and the spin class centers after it was announced that he was hosting a fundraiser in the Hamptons.

Forbes warned others to look out because next protesters would be coming for the small donors.

“Don’t be surprised if in the future if people start looking at them and calling up employers, calling up friends.”

Tickets for the Hamptons fundraiser were $250,000, and they hope that it will bring in a minimum of $12 million for the Trump 2020 campaign to reelect the president.

According to The Los Angeles Time, Teigen and Eichner are leading the celebrity boycott against to luxury fitness club and high-intensity spinning classes. Both celebs have not been secretive about their dislike of Donald Trump and his treatment of minorities and the LGBTQ community.

Eichner took to Twitter to rally his followers in an effort to boycott the companies owned by Stephen Ross.

“Money talks, especially with these monsters. If it’s too inconvenient for u to trade one LUXURY GYM for another, then you should be ashamed. (No disrespect to the many wonderful employees at my local Equinox). Bye!”

Eichner also tweeted at Equinox to ask them about their cancellation policy.

Ross issued his own statement to insist that he supports racial equality, but has been a friend of Trump’s for 40 years.

“I have been, and will continue to be, an outspoken champion of racial equality, inclusion, diversity, public education and environmental sustainability, and I have and will continue to support leaders on both sides of the aisle to address these challenges.”

Teigen stated that the gym is her own personal hell, but if you are looking for a reason to quit Equinox, this is as good a reason as any.