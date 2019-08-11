Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have split after less than a year of marriage.

According to People Magazine, a rep for Miley Cyrus confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the singer and Liam Hemsworth have decided to go their separate ways.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot back in December in a very intimate ceremony, which they held at their Tennessee home. The marriage came just weeks after the couple lost their Malibu mansion in the devastating wildfire that shook California last year.

Miley and Liam were together for nearly 10 years before the walked down the aisle after meeting on the set of the Nicholas Sparks adaptation, The Last Song, in 2019.

The couple dated for awhile before getting engaged in 2012. However, they ended their engagement just one year later, but got back together in 2015.

Recently, Miley has been posting a ton of raunchy and risque photos and videos to social media, sparking rumors that there could be trouble in paradise between she and Liam.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there may have been other red flags hinting that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth could be on the rocks.

Earlier this year, Hemsworth revealed that he wanted to have children with Cyrus when the time was right, and they didn’t have so many pets to take care of.

However, weeks later, Miley opened up about starting a family with her husband and revealed that she would likely never want to have children, due mainly to the state of the world and planet.

Loading...

“We’re getting handed a piece-of-s— planet, and I refuse to hand that down to my child. I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. We don’t want to reproduce because we know that the earth can’t handle it,” Cyrus stated, per The Today Show.

Despite releasing a statement about their split, both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have stayed silent on their separation.

It remains to be seen if they will file for divorce, or if they’re simply taking a break from their marriage. However, fans are shocked and saddened by the news.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of both Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth by following the pair on social media.