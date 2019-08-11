‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Elimination Matchups And Winners Revealed

Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Spoilers for The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 are suggesting the upcoming season is going to be one of the most intense yet. The elimination matchups have been revealed and some of the battles pit the game’s strongest players against one another, sending big wigs home in the early days of the game.

The Challenge Vevmo page has revealed the elimination order and the season’s matchups which is going to make for some stellar television in Season 34.

According to the spoiler page, the men’s elimination matchups are as follows:

Sean Lineker eliminated by Idris Virgo

Wes Bergmann eliminated by Stephen Bear

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio eliminated by Theo Campbell

Stephen Bear eliminated by Joss Mooney

Idris Virgo eliminated by Theo Campbell

Kyle Christie eliminated by Theo Campbell

Turbo is removed from the house for an unknown disqualification — possible altercation

Theo Campbell eliminated by Jordan Wiseley

The female elimination matchups are as follows:

Zahida Allen leaves after news of a death in the family

Tula “Big T” Fazakerley eliminated by Georgia Harrison

Faith Stowers quits for an unknown reason

Laurel Stuckey eliminated by Natalie “Ninja” Duran

Nicole Bass eliminated by Jennifer West

Esther Falana eliminated by Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison eliminated by Tori Deal

Jennifer West eliminated by Tori Deal

Kayleigh Morris eliminated during some kind of purge

Nany Gonzalez eliminated by Ashley Mitchell

For now, Joss’s elimination is unknown, but he is confirmed to not make it to the final.

Laurel and Ninja’s elimination will be a major topic of discussion since it was revealed that the former lost due to some sort of technicality. Laurel appears to win the elimination, but it’s later shown that she had some sort of fault, giving Ninja the victory.

Theo will hold the title for the season as the elimination champion, sending home three players on his own.

After the normal gameplay is over, there is a purge that sends a good deal of players packing just before the final. Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett, Ashley Mitchell, and Tori Deal are all sent home during a puzzle purge and missed the final by just an inch.

These eliminations leave eight players to play in the final, which are split into two teams. One team consists of Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Ngyuen. The other houses Paulie Calafiore, Cara Maria Sorbello, Zach Nichols, and Ninja. To see who takes home the victory this season, you can check out our spoiler here.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.