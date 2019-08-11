Olivia Culpo Gets Flirty In A Red Bikini

Olivia Culpo shared a brand new bikini pic today, and her fans are sending her tons of love.

The photo was taken as the sun was setting at the beach. Olivia smiled with her lips closed, and played with her long necklaces. She wore a simple, red string bikini. She also slicked her hair back into a low bun, as a flowy, white shirt fell down her arms. Beside the model, you could see a straw summer hat with dark ribbon.

It looked like Culpo was mere feet from the edge of the beach. Large rock formations and green lawn were also visible behind her.

Fans left plenty of adoring comments for the model.

“You’re so gorgeous, you’re not even human,” said a fan.

“It is ridiculous how lovely you are. Just saying,” added a follower.

“You should be very proud of yourself,” commented an Instagram user.

Another fan noticed the sunset in the background, which looked extra dramatic, thanks to the cloud formations.

“Your more beautiful then the sunset,” they complimented.

“You look so content among other things,” said another fan.

Prior to the bikini post, Olivia shared a slice of her home life. She posted several photos of herself holding her nephew, Remi in her arms. The model wore a dazzling, gold outfit and wore her hair down in a slightly off-center part. The little boy looked happy and excited as Olivia took their photo.

Fans who are familiar with the Culpo family immediately saw the resemblance. And while it’s usually Olivia that steals the show on her social media feed, it looked like the young boy captured everyone’s attention.

“Omg!! Your sisters complete twin!!” exclaimed a fan, while others also echoed the thought.

“If my child ever comes out like this I’m going to have to have 37,” joked a follower.

“My day is brighter right now thank you Rémi!” said an Instagram user.

“He is so big already and cuter by the minute,” added a fan.

Meanwhile, a fan was more interested in finding out about Olivia’s makeup regimen.

“Beautiful. What do you use for your brows?” they asked.

But that’s not all, as Olivia previously posted a series of paparazzi pics. They all showed her rocking eye-catching and fashionable outfits. The first photo in the set showed the model wearing a lime green dress. It had long sleeves, a “v” neckline and cutouts on the side.

The update proved popular, with over 164,000 people stopping by to hit the like button.