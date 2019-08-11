Farrah Abraham Pops Out Of Racy Gold Outfit

Farrah Abraham headed to BeautyCon in Los Angeles with her daughter, Sophia, this weekend, and showed some eye-popping cleavage in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham strutted her stuff on the pink carpet at the event as she and Sophia dressed to the nines as the posed for photos.

Farrah wore a bright, gold suit. The ensemble boasted wide-legged bottoms and an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeved top. The low cut of the shirt showed off the former Teen Mom OG star’s ample cleavage.

Meanwhile, Abraham had her long, brown hair parted down the middle and pulled halfway back behind her head as the rest of the strands were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Farrah also donned a full face of makeup for the convention, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, a bronzed glow, and dramatic eyeliner.

The reality star added a shimmering highlighter, a pink glossy color on her lips, and pink blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look.

Meanwhile, little Sophia wore sparkly pink shorts and a matching shirt with a pink sequined jacket over top. She added leopard-print boots and bright pink eye shadow with a dark pink lipstick.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham’s latest public outing comes just days after she slammed her former Teen Mom OG co-stars, saying that the MTV series should be canceled due to low ratings and “fake” scenes.

Loading...

“[The show] should be canceled. No one is believing the fake storylines. These other parents are super fans of the OG girls and have been fans, planned pregnancy is not what Teen Mom OG was about and now it’s okay to keep planning pregnancies to get on TV? Sad mainly for the children,” Abraham told Radar Online.

Meanwhile Farrah has appeared on many reality shows in the past such as Botched, The Millionaire Matchmaker, Ex on the Beach, and Couples Therapy. However, she claims that she’s done with that part of her career, and is moving on to bigger and better things going forward.

“I’m thankful I can bring a new element to unscripted and scripted TV soon, as a screenwriter, director and producer,” she said. “I’m blessed for my 10 years and can’t wait to make TV that is original, better made, better talent and better executives,” Farrah stated.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following her on her social media accounts.