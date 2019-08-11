Brazilian Supermodel Adriana Lima Stuns In A Shimmery Strapless Gown At Unicef’s Event In Sardinia

When it comes to stunning looks and sense of style, supermodel Adriana Lima needs no introduction. The 38-year-old model recently attended Unicef’s charity event in Sardinia, Italy, where she turned heads with her stunning looks and awesome choice of clothes.

The model also took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of herself from the star-studded event where she could be seen wearing a shimmery blue dress that perfectly hugged her enviable figure. Embellished with iridescent three-dimensional PVC flowers, the dress was from Rami Kadi’s couture fall-winter 2020 collection.

Adriana tied her hair into a sleek bun and wore minimal makeup so as not to take away the attention from the beautiful outfit. She also decided not to wear too much jewelry and only opted for a pair of delicate drop earrings.

In the caption of her picture, Adriana informed her fans that she attended the event to support a good cause. According to an article by The Evening Standard, the charity event was held to support UNICEF’s life-saving work for the rights of children across the globe.

Per the article, other celebrities who attended the event included Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Emily Ratajkowski, Shanina Shaik and Devon Windsor, to name a few.

Within four hours of going live, Adriana’s picture has amassed more than 145,000 likes and over 900 comments where fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous complimentary comments. Some of her fans also appreciated Adriana for attending events that are meant for good causes.

A lot of Adriana’s fellow models also liked and commented on the snap, including Irina Shayk, Amra Olević Reyes, Kristina Levina, YouTuber Alissa Violet and Daniela Pestova, among others.

“Omg, she looks like a stunning mermaid,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are incredibly beautiful and sexy. I love you Adriana!” another one chimed in.

While most of the comments were positive, one follower wrote a very mean comment for the model, calling her “annoying as hell.”

“I really don’t like [you] or your personality,” he said. “That’s why Gisele [Bundchen] has a husband and is happier than you,” the commentator wrote.

Adriana fans and supporters didn’t spare the hater and bashed him left, right and center for “spewing venom” against the beautiful model.

Prior to posting the picture, Adriana shared a monochromatic snap on Instagram and excitedly announced that she will be the face of BCBG Max Azria’s newest campaign called “Be Your Own Muse.”

“I love that this campaign asks women to look within to find their inner strength and beauty,” the model wrote. “So glad to be back with my #BCBGMAXAZRIA family.”