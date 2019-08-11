‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Winners Revealed

Warning: This article spoils the ENTIRE season of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

We’re just two and a half weeks away from the premiere of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Filming has been completed for quite some time now, and spoilers have run rampant on the internet. The season’s winners have been revealed, and for Season 34 a team will take home the victory and not just one individual player. As revealed in MTV’s first trailer for the season, the competitors will be split into Team U.S.A. and Team U.K. who will battle it out against one another all season long.

These teams will go into the final and compete in groups of four. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the final two teams are as follows:

Team U.S.A.:

Paulie Calafiore

Cara Maria Sorbello

Zach Nichols

Natalie “Ninja” Duran

Team U.K.:

Rogan O’Connor

Dee Ngyuen

Chris “CT” Tamburello

Jordan Wiseley

It’s obvious that some of the Team U.K. players are American, and it’s a part of the twist for Season 34 that players can switch teams.

The Challenge Vevmo page is reporting that Team U.K. takes home the win for the season, meaning Jordan, CT, Dee, and Rogan are the big victors. Whether the teams are referred to as U.K. and U.S.A. at the end of the game remains to be seen.

This will be the third Challenge win for Jordan, third for CT and first for Dee and Rogan, both of whom are playing in their second season in the franchise. Jordan won his first Challenge in Battle of the Exes II(2015) and later in Dirty Thirty(2017). CT first won back in 2008 in Rivals II, and later in Invasion of the Champions (2017). The longtime veteran has been in eight finals, including WOTW2.

There are no rumblings regarding the difficulty of this season’s final, after the original WOTW last season had one of the most grueling competitions to date. Georgia Harrison and Mattie Lynn Breaux had to quit the competition due to the severe nature of the competition. The Challenge had come under fire from fans over the last several years for extremely easy finals, breaking away from its early days when competitions had players climbing mountains over several days. WOTW changed all of that, and it might carry over into Season 34.

To see the elimination order of contestants over the entire season, you can check out our other spoiler page here.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 premieres August 28 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.