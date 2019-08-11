Larsa Pippen Tugs At Neon String Bikini: ‘No More Cookies For Me’

Larsa Pippen is looking fierce these days. The former Real Housewives of Miami star may be 45 years old, but this is one celebrity who’s proving that age is just a number. The blonde is known for her active lifestyle, fit body, and the trademark bikini Instagram updates that showcase both.

Earlier today, Larsa updated her account. Her video came as a selfie with Larsa appearing in her bedroom. The mother of four was flaunting her sizzling curves in what was likely the swimwear for the day. Clearly, today was orange day for Larsa.

The star was seen in a tiny, halterneck bikini in neon hues, with string materials accentuating the two-piece’s figure-flattering aspects. Fans would likely argue that Larsa has a lot to flaunt. The star’s shapely hips, toned legs, and flat stomach were on full show, although Larsa wasn’t drawing attention away from her cleavage. A little tugging at the bikini’s upper ensured that fans acknowledged the star’s womanly curves, although the action seemed more preening than provocative.

A simple and amusing caption from Larsa seemed to be suggesting that she’s watching what she eats. She used two cookie emojis alongside inferring that the treats aren’t on the cards anymore.

Larsa’s update quickly proved popular. It had racked up over 29,000 likes within just one hour of going live. The same time frame brought over 163 fans into the comments section. Many mentioned the cookies seen in Larsa’s caption, although they seemed to think that this mother could eat as many as she likes and still look great.

Larsa may have diet worries on her mind, but this star has bigger fish to fry. Larsa is still making headlines for divorcing NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Together, the couple is parents to four children. Justin, Preston, Sophia, and Scotty Jr. are said to be prioritized as the couple splits. Larsa and Scott’s divorce announcement saddened many fans last year, although Larsa’s statement requested that fans not pry, per The Inquisitr.

“It is with deep sadness that Scottie and I announce that we are legally separating. We both tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives. We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much. Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time,” she wrote.

Fans wishing to see more of Larsa should follow her Instagram. Larsa is also a semi-regular on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.