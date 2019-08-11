Lauren Duggar Shows Off Growing Baby Bump On Instagram, Reveals Pregnancy ‘Hasn’t Been Easy’

Lauren Duggar's new baby bump photo has fans excited.

It has been a couple of months since fans have seen a photo of Lauren Duggar and her baby bump, but they just got a treat as a brand new snap has emerged. The Counting On star is showing off her growing baby bump on social media with a small hint on how things have been going with her second pregnancy.

The Duggar daughter-in-law is seen in a new Instagram photo that was posted on Saturday on her and Josiah Duggar’s joint account. Lauren is seen standing outside wearing a light blue maxi dress as she is lovingly cradling her baby bump. She let her softly-curled brunette locks fall down around her shoulders as she gazes down at her unborn baby. In the caption, Lauren acknowledges that “life is a gift” and that she cherishes it now more than ever.

The expectant mom also confessed that this pregnancy hasn’t been easy on her. She didn’t go into any details. It’s possible that she is not only talking about it not being easy physically, but maybe emotionally as well.

Josiah and Lauren lost their unborn baby boy last October. Just a few months later in May, they announced that they were expecting another baby. This time it’s a girl. They had expressed how grateful they are for God’s blessings and that they are excited to meet this new little one. In their initial baby announcement, the reality TV couple also included their first child as well.

“As we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

Since then, they have shared a few baby bump photos and Duggar fans are always delighted to see them. This newest one shows just how close she is getting to her due date. She is due this fall, so she only has just two or three months to go.

Counting On is returning to TLC in October. This is around the same time that most of the pregnant Duggar girls are due to deliver their babies. Anna, Kendra, and Lauren are all due in October and November, while newly pregnant Abbie Duggar has a little longer wait sometime in the winter.

It’s an exciting time in the Duggar family with all those babies due very soon. It’s an especially bittersweet time for Josiah and Lauren Duggar as they remember their baby boy they lost way too soon, but also feel excited to be parents to their new little girl.