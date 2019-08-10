Jen Selter Sizzles In Thong Bikini On The Beach

Fitness model Jen Selter consistently tantalizes her Instagram followers with sizzling shots of her physique in swimwear, and one of her recent posts was no different.

In a shot she recently shared, Selter donned a white thong bikini and flowy white off-the-shoulder crop top for a trip to the beach. While Selter often poses beside pools or on the smooth white sand of beaches, she switched things up for her snap and waded out into the waves. She didn’t head too deep into the ocean, and only went until the water was splashing at her knees as the waves crashed in and out.

Selter’s most notorious asset, her voluptuous booty, was on full display in the shot, as were her toned thighs. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and had her brunette locks down and loose, blowing in the wind.

Selter looked joyful in the snap, and seemed to be enjoying the waves splashing around her as the sky turned gorgeous pastel shades at sunset. Her followers also loved the shot, which received over 160,000 likes within just one day. In the caption, Selter thanked all her followers for their birthday wishes and passed the kind sentiments forward by wishing them all a great weekend as well.

Selter recently turned 26 years old, as she herself documented on Instagram — and she appeared to have celebrated in style. Two days ago, Selter shared a short video with her followers on Instagram in honor of her special day.

The video still caught many of her followers’ attention, thanks to the view of Selter’s incredible body and chiselled abs. However, the video wasn’t just about showcasing her physique — she also had a bit of a surprise for fans.

Selter’s camera panned to what appeared to be a design crafted from flower petals in vibrant shades of red, purple, orange and white with the number 26 at the middle of it all. Selter rocked a tiny white bikini, and had her hair pulled back in a braid.

While the design appeared solid at first, Selter eventually jumped and fans were able to see that the petals had been carefully laid over a pool of water. Selter splashed right in the middle of it all, celebrating her big day by literally bursting through the number.

The stunning video received over 462,000 views and the comments section was absolutely packed with fans wishing the fitness model a happy birthday.

Between the video and the recent snap of her with the waves lapping at her legs, it appears that Selter is celebrating her birthday with quite a splash