’90 Day Fiancé’: Fans React To Darcey Silva’s Desperation

The first episode of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days aired earlier this week, and fans have been reacting to Darcey Silva’s desperation to secure a ring from British businessman, Tom Brooks, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

Silva was introduced to viewers during the first season of the spinoff series. At the time, the mother-of-two was in a relationship with Jesse Meester, but the pair struggled to keep their relationship going after Silva became aware of Meester’s controlling nature. There was also a significant age difference between the pair, which also contributed to the demise of their relationship. Throughout her relationship with Meester, Silva made it clear she was ready to walk down the aisle with the Dutch man, despite the countless red flags, including the disapproval of her daughters.

After Silva and Meester parted ways, she reconnected with Brooks, who she described as her “rock” while nursing her broken heart, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“My past relationship was toxic,” she said. “I learned about what I want in a relationship. I really dug in deep to love myself and I know that I deserve so much more.”

And it looks like she’s determined to get the “more” she deserves, even if she comes off looking desperate on the reality show.

“Did Darcy seriously just say she doesn’t want to seem desperate? Honey that ship sailed a long time ago,” one fan tweeted.

“I swear Darcy is a train wreck. Is she really this delusional and desperate? She talks about life like it’s a big fairy tale, then when she gets a reality check she breaks down crying like a mad woman! This girl really needs help,” another wrote.

In a promo for an upcoming episode of the show, Silva is seen having an emotional breakdown, while Brooks explains to the show’s producers that he doesn’t particularly find her behavior attractive. Fans were quick to compare Silva’s dramatic behavior with Brooks to her behavior with while with Meester, and many believe the new relationship resembles the beginning of another train wreck for the reality TV star.

Silva also mentioned that she’s hoping Brooks doesn’t turn out to be another Meester in disguise, which led fans to believe the reality star is already aware of red flags and could simply be overlooking them in order to get the proposal she’s been waiting for.

Fans can keep up with Silva and her new beau on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which airs on TLC on Sundays.