Sofia Richie Slammed By Fans After Snuggling Up To Boyfriend Scott Disick In Sexy Bikini Top

Sofia Richie and her boyfriend, Scott Disick, were seen snuggling up together in Italy as they’re on vacation with Kylie Jenner to celebrate the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by the paparazzi wearing a skimpy navy blue bikini top with a white denim vest over top and a pair of matching white shorts. The ensemble flaunted the model’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, long, lean legs and toned arms.

Richie had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a bun behind her head and donned a minimal makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

Meanwhile, Disick wore navy blue shorts and a matching short-sleeved t-shirt. The couple both donned dark sunglasses as they were seen showing off a bit of PDA and having a lunch date together.

While many fans love Scott and Sofia together, others don’t like the pair together as a romantic couple, and they let their feelings be known in the comment section of the post.

“He is too old for her,” one fan wrote. Another revealed that Sofia’s famous father, Lionel Richie, must be “devastated” by her relationship with Scott.

Another fan revealed that they believed Scott Disick would soon end his relationship with Sofia Richie and get back together with Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with — Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Many others questioned why the 20-year-old model would want to date a 35-year-old man who had three children.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Richie and Disick’s relationship is seemingly very strong, and there have been multiple rumors about the pair walking down the aisle in the future.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia isn’t in any rush to marry Scott, and that she’s happy with the way their romance is playing out for the moment.

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the couple on their social media accounts.