Meredith Mickelson Sends Temperatures Soaring With Her New Bikini Photo Shoot

American model Meredith Mickelson has proven time and again that she has all it takes to become a successful model.

Be it glamorous party outfits or skimpy bikinis, Meredith exactly knows how to look stunning in all types of clothing.

The model recently posted two pictures on her Instagram page from her latest bikini photo shoot where she flaunted her sultry looks as well as her incredible body.

In the snap, the 20-year-old model could be seen posing on the beach, wearing an animal-print bikini. The model lied on her belly and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose. In the process, Meredith exposed an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans.

To spice things up, she covered her wet body in sand which added an additional tinge of sexiness to her look.

The hottie wore minimal makeup, accessorized with stud earrings and let her silver tresses down to keep it stylish.

As of this writing, and within less than 30 minutes of posting, the picture has racked up more than 21,000 likes and over 215 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her hot figure.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the picture was also liked by Lorena Rae, Isabelle Mathers, and Chase Carter, among other models.

“You are so beautiful, I am in love,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You look like a blonde mermaid. Love the look!” another one wrote.

While a third fan wrote that he is obsessed with Meredith’s beauty, adding that he would like to take her out.

Many of her fans also likened her to a mermaid, while others used words and phrases like “goddess,” “epitome of perfection,” “incredibly stunning,” and “the hottest model on Instagram,” to express their admiration for the stunning model.

Loading...

Meredith was also recently featured on the cover of VON magazine by Ellen von Unwerth, where she posed in a provocative outfit along with Carol Mendes and Sophie Karbinski.

Meredith shared several pictures from the photo shoot on Instagram and as of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 14,000 likes and several comments where fans praised the model for her incredible looks and also wished her the best of luck for her future modeling projects.

This, however, was not the first magazine cover for Meredith as the model has graced the cover of some prominent magazines in the past too. In fact, she has been featured on the cover of Vogue magazine twice and has modeled for some of the biggest brands in the world, including Maybelline, Jonathan Simkhai, and Calvin Klein.