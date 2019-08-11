Rachel Dratch & Anthony Alabi Are Joining The ‘Shameless’ Season 10 Cast

As Shameless fans know, productions of Season 10 of the Showtime hit series have been underway since June. While core members of the cast have frequently taken to social media to tease fans with snapshots as they produce episodes, there hasn’t been much information over what new faces would be seen.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the Showtime series has officially added two new recurring cast members for Season 10 – Rachel Dratch and Anthony Alabi.

Dratch, 53, is known best for her roles in Saturday Night Live, Wine Country, and Just Go With It.

Rachel will be stepping into the role of a corrupt parole officer named Paula. Taking on Ian (Cameron Monaghan) as one of her parolees, she uses her power to force Ian and her other parolees to pull off a detailed insurance scam.

As those who watched Season 9 know, Liam (Christian Isaiah) recently put some space between himself and the rest of his family because he wanted to learn more about his racial heritage.

Anthony Alabi, 38, is best known for his role in the Netflix Original Family Reunion.

Alabi will be taking on the character of Mavar. Mavar is a former college athlete who becomes the role model Liam needs as he tried to discover his roots.

Season 10 of Shameless is slated to premiere on November 3rd. The newest season of the series will pick up just six months after the Season 9 Finale concluded. Season 10 will kick off with Frank (William H. Macy) making the most of his leg injury by trying to get his hands on as many prescription drugs as he can.

Debbie (Emma Kenney) will quickly step into the empty role left behind by his sister Fiona (Emmy Rossum). Fortunately, she has the $50,000 her sister left her as a foundation to get her started. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will start off Season 10 trying to figure out how to make his relationship with Tami (Kate Miner) work.

Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) will be forced to figure out what his future holds as military school concludes. As mentioned previously, Liam will continue to move forward with exploring his black culture. Fortunately, Liam as Veronica (Shanola Hampton) to help guide him. Kevin (Steve Howey) will kick off the new season by struggling with an identity crisis.

Perhaps what fans are looking forward to more than anything else is the return of Noel Fisher as Mickey Milkovich as Gallavich returns. Ian and Mickey will rekindle their relationship while they spend time as cellmates behind bars.

The introduction of Rachel as Ian’s parole officer does suggest that Ian’s character will get out of jail. It, however, is unclear whether Mickey will also get to join him outside of the prison walls.