Donald Trump Shares ‘Clinton Body Count’ Tweets Pushing Idea Bill Clinton Involved In Jeffrey Epstein’s Death

Donald Trump on Saturday shared conspiracy theories claiming that Bill Clinton was involved in the death of billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, with the president appearing to accuse his predecessor of adding to the “Clinton Body Count.”

Hours after Epstein’s apparent suicide in a Manhattan jail cell, Trump took to Twitter to share a series of tweets that appeared to connect Bill Clinton to Epstein’s death. The former president had close ties with Epstein before his 2007 conviction for soliciting an underage prostitute, with Epstein reportedly playing a key role in the founding of the Clinton Foundation. Bill Clinton was also listed on flight logs for a number of trips on Epstein’s private plane.

One of the tweets that Donald Trump shared was from actor and comedian Terrence K. Williams, who cast doubt on the reports that Epstein had committed suicide while reportedly on suicide watch in the protective housing unit of a Manhattan jail. The tweet claimed that Epstein “had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead.” The tweet also included the hashtag “Clinton Body Count,” which had been trending on Twitter in the hours after Epstein’s death.

Earlier in the day, another member of the Trump administration shared conspiracy theories claiming that Bill and Hillary were involved in Epstein’s death. As The Inquisitr noted, Lynne Patton took to Instagram to share a headline about Epstein’s apparent suicide and claimed in the caption that he had been “Hillary’d,” referencing the conspiracy theories that Hillary and Bill Clinton have arranged murders of political opponents.

Patton was a former wedding planner for Eric Trump’s nuptials and a key employee at the Eric Trump Foundation who Donald Trump later appointed to a top position on the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Patton’s post made reference to Vince Foster, a member of the Clinton White House whose suicide in 1993 became a conspiracy theory for some on the far right claiming that the Clintons had murdered him. Foster’s death was the subject of a series of investigations, all of which concluded that the had committed suicide and was not murdered.

Trump himself had pushed conspiracy theories about Vince Foster’s death.

“He had intimate knowledge of what was going on,” Donald Trump said of Foster in a May 2016 interview with the Washington Post. “He knew everything that was going on, and then all of a sudden he committed suicide.”

Died of SUICIDE on 24/7 SUICIDE WATCH ? Yeah right! How does that happen#JefferyEpstein had information on Bill Clinton & now he’s dead I see #TrumpBodyCount trending but we know who did this! RT if you’re not Surprised#EpsteinSuicide #ClintonBodyCount #ClintonCrimeFamily pic.twitter.com/Y9tGAWaAxX — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) August 10, 2019

Donald Trump himself had close ties to Jeffrey Epstein, having been photographed and shown on video partying with the fellow New York billionaire. Trump had also previously praised Epstein’s taste in women, noting that he liked them on the younger side.

