JLo’s Bare-Booty Egypt Outfit Probed, Fans Question If Appropriate For A Muslim Country

Jennifer Lopez has caused a stir. The 50-year-old has been steadily filling concert venues with her It’s My Party tour, with the Middle-Eastern leg of it currently placing the singer in Egypt. JLo was in Israel earlier this month, although it looks like she’s in demand across that part of the world.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed the “Dinero” singer flaunting her famous curves on stage. The look was definitely one that fans would expect from Lopez. The American Idol judge was rocking a glittery, shimmery, and crystal-adorned bodysuit in lavender pinks and silvers, although the finish was barely-there. Jennifer’s plunging neckline was flashing her sexy cleavage, with a similar deal going on lower down: the bodysuit came cut-out on one leg with the star’s bare behind visible via sheer-netted stockings.

As The Daily Mail reports, this was Jennifer’s first Egyptian performance.

Viewers to the newspaper’s report have been leaving their thoughts. Responses seemed to cover a range of opinions, varying from praise for the star’s age-defying looks and musical talents, to less-flattering remarks. Comments questioning the appropriateness of the outfit given the Muslim location were, however, marked.

“In Egypt? That government put in prison recently belly dancers who had more clothing!!!” one fan wrote.

“Wow she is allowed to perform half naked in Egypt????” another asked.

Fortunately, for concerned or confused viewers, an apparent resident from the country came out to offer some clarity.

“Hi, Ive been living in egypt for the past 27 years, she performed at the coast of egypt, where Egyptians usually hang out in shorts, skirts… etc the capital of egypt (Cairo) is where you have to be a bit more conservative (long pants). Other than that egypt welcomes all religions and cultures,” they wrote.

Helpful as the comment was, it only came as a response to one probing fan. Others appeared likewise suspect over how appropriate the outfit was.

“Egypt? Dressed like that?” one asked.

“I wouldn’t be dressed like this in Egypt,” another added.

Fans would likely agree that a star as high-profile as JLo would do her research ahead of time. Were the outfit, indeed, not appropriate, the star would likely have opted for something more toned-down. This has been seen from the Kardashian-Jenners this year: Kylie Jenner and mother Kris’ Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover saw the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star don modest attire.

For the most part, comments were geared towards the outfit itself – many fans felt that JLo looked nothing short of sensational. Nonetheless, it looks like the star’s appearance has raised a few eyebrows.