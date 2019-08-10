Jordyn Woods Flaunts Massive Cleavage In White Bikini On Instagram

Jordyn Woods is showing off some major skin on social media, and her fans aren’t mad about it.

Over the weekend, Jordyn Woods took to her Instagram account to share a brand new modeling photo of herself rocking a skimpy little outfit as she posed for the camera.

In the sexy snapshot, the model is seen sitting by a swimming pool as she rocked a dark blue maxi skirt and a tiny, white bikini top, which showed off her massive cleavage, toned arms, and flat tummy.

Jordyn had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

Woods also donned a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink eye shadow, a glossy pink color on her lips, and some pink blush on her cheeks to complete her glam look.

Jordyn accessorized her look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck, multiple gold bracelets on her wrist, and some bright, white polish on her toenails.

In the background of the photo a swimming pool can be seen, as well as some green trees.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods is best known for being the former best friend of Kylie Jenner. Jordyn and Kylie had a falling out earlier this year after Woods allegedly cheated with Tristan Thompson, the boyfriend and baby daddy of Jenner’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Recently, Woods was spotted getting cozy with another one of Kardashian’s ex-boyfriends, NBA player James Harden. However, sources tell Hollywood Life that the pair aren’t dating, and that Harden is much too concerned with his career to think about entering into a serious relationship.

“James is all about basketball. He enjoys spending most of his time practicing for the upcoming season. He is 100% devoted to basketball and the Houston Rockets, and doesn’t have any time for a relationship with anyone right now — including Jordyn. Though it looked like it, they didn’t really hang out at the club the other night and have no plans to hang out again or set up a date. There are no sparks between the two romantically; they’re nothing more than acquaintances.. They are definitely not dating,” an insider told the outlet.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following the model on her Instagram account.