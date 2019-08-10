’90 Day Fiancé’: Nicole Nafziger Focusing On Getting Her Life Together

Nicole Nafziger, of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, is focused on getting her life back on track, according to a report from In Touch Weekly.

Nafziger was introduced to viewers during the fourth season of 90 Day Fiancé, where she appeared with her fiancé Azan Tefou, a young man living in Morocco. The couple met online and spent time getting to know each other, before Nafziger flew to visit her man in his home country. While there, the couple got engaged but they remain unmarried after several failed attempts at making their way down the aisle.

Throughout their relationship, Nafziger’s life in America became somewhat unstable after she moved to Morocco for three months. When she returned, she did not have a job and struggled to save for more trips back to see Tefou, while taking care of her child and other responsibilities. During an episode of the show, it was revealed that Nafziger was crashing with her mother and her siblings because she didn’t have a place of her own.

Nafziger also admitted to regularly sending money to Tefou, and she even gave him $6000 to open a store, which was later revealed to be an extravagant lie, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

But it looks like Nafziger is ready to settle down again and she’s recently gotten a new job, a new apartment, and has enrolled her daughter, May, in kindergarten.

“Nicole recently started a job working as a barista at a local Starbucks,” an unnamed source told In Touch Weekly. “Her family hopes that having a job will help her fend for herself and really mature as an adult and a mother.”

As fans of the show may remember, Nafziger previously worked for the coffee company as a barista before quitting to move to Morocco in 2018. The source also commented on Nafziger’s relationship with her mother, Robbalee, who has been warning her daughter that Tefou could be using her for money.

“Nicole moved out of her mom’s house and is now living in her own apartment with May,” the source said. “She still has a good relationship with her mom, Robbalee. She helps take care of May a lot when Nicole is busy or has to go to work.

The source said Nafziger is at the start of a new phase in her life and she’s now focused on being more independent. The source also said Nafziger won’t be starting a life in Morocco with Tefou anytime soon.

Earlier this week, Nafziger lashed out at fans after receiving constant criticism about her relationship and life choices, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.