Cole & Dylan Sprouse Would Like To Work Together Again

Famous twins, Cole and Dylan Sprouse say they would like to work together once again, but not as twins, the way they did in the Disney series, The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody.

According to Variety, for years the two worked together, either in the same role, or as twins, but the two took a break and enrolled as freshmen at New York University. Recently, Cole Sprouse has been playing Jughead Jones in the series Riverdale, and Dylan has been brewing mead in his All-Wise Meadery in Brooklyn, New York.

But even though the brothers have seemingly gone their separate ways professionally, they are open to working together again. Cole stated that it’s been the subject of conversation between the brothers, and they are both game.

“We’ve talked about it. The whole kitschy twin thing, I don’t think that sells anymore. It’s about feeling passionate for acting again. If it’s a cool project, I don’t have a problem with that.”

Variety then spoke to Dylan Sprouse by phone, and he concurred, saying that in their next project, one of them might be behind the camera as a director or cinematographer. He explains that he now finds himself interested in writing more than anything.

Dylan, whose work in show business in the last years has been as an actor in short films. He adds that the two still share similarities in their work ethic.

Loading...

“I think the truth is, we’re both perfectionists in what we do. When it comes to him especially, he’s got a very good eye in terms of photography and I think he would be a great cinematographer or director. I have less interest in directing or cinematography. I find myself writing more.”

Dylan Sprouse’s main focus right now is at the meadery in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, where he turned the former two-story space at the William Hale Hotel into his business. He explains that he prefers the stability of actually owning something physical like a business to exclusively being an actor, saying that “I think that if you are an actor, or you are an entertainer, and you don’t invest money in something that is more stable than the commission job that is acting, then you are a fool.”

For now, Dylan Sprouse says he’s doing something he loves, and that there are worse things to invest your money in than alcohol. He explains that he’s enjoying himself and earning a living.