In Latest Gaffe, Joe Biden Says He Was Vice President During Parkland Shooting

In yet another bizarre gaffe, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said that he was vice president during the deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, Bloomberg reports.

The shooting happened two years after Biden left office, in 2018.

Nevertheless, the former vice president told a story about meeting Parkland shooting survivors, telling reporters that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.”

Biden then blasted lawmakers who were, he said, “basically cowering, not wanting to see them. They did not want to face it on camera.”

The Democratic front-runner made the remarks on Saturday in Iowa, while discussing the issue of gun violence in the United States. The former vice president was attempting to argue that ordinary Americans need to mobilize and call for gun control action.

Some survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland became gun control advocates, making national headlines, holding demonstrations, and pressuring lawmakers in D.C.

“The statement was the latest in a string of gaffes that have plagued Biden on the campaign trail,” Bloomberg wrote.

Indeed, Biden has made a number of similar gaffes since launching his campaign. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former vice president recently confused the locations of the two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, mourning the victims of shootings in “Houston” and “Michigan.”

Earlier this week, he said during a speech that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids,” before correcting himself.

Similarly, during the last Democratic primary debate, Biden struggled with delivering his final statement, directing his supporters to “go to Joe 30330.” The former vice president, it was later established, wanted to instruct his fans to send a text message, instead of directing them to his website.

During the same debate, Biden made another verbal blunder, referring to fellow Democrat Cory Booker as “president.”

Joe Biden's candidacy is perplexing to analysts because he's clearly a front-runner (i.e. he leads in every poll), but he's not running away with the primary, analysis by Harry Enten https://t.co/B5Go1k3l2s — CNN (@CNN) August 10, 2019

Loading...

It is not unusual for Biden — a self-described “gaffe machine” — to slip up in public, but his latest blunders have prompted some to cast doubt on his chances against Donald Trump.

However, despite struggling on the campaign trail, Biden has maintained a monstrous lead in the polls.

According to a RealClearPolitics average of polling data, he is supported by more than 30 percent of Democratic primary voters. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren are behind the vice president, and the rest of the crowded field is polling in single digits.

Gaffes are unlikely to hurt Biden, according to former director of media affairs at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) Molly Mitchell. Mitchell said in a recent interview that voters appear to believe that Biden is “electable,” which is why they don’t mind the gaffes.