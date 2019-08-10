Julianne Hough Shares Nude Ariel Yoga Pose

Julianne Hough shared a nude ariel yoga pose with her 4.8 million followers on Instagram as part of the spread she recently did for Women’s Health.

In the image, Hough wears nothing other than a white ariel silk. The dancer hung upside down, and her angular pose highlighted the strong muscles in her calves as well as her curvy backside. Hough kept her modesty with one arm thrown across her breasts, and her other hand touseled her short blonde hair. The dancer appeared to hang above rippling blue water.

The 31-year-old Dancing With The Stars alum faced plenty of criticism over her choice to pose nude in a variety of images for the women’s magazine, but she received a positive response from many people who follow her online.

In less than 24 hours, nearly 131,000 people took the time to press the like button on Hough’s post. Several people loved the dancer’s gorgeous pose and the body positive message she created in her caption. Plus, they noted how much fun she appeared to have during the photoshoot. Of course, others had negative things about Hough posing nude in the spread, and several were not shy about sharing their opinion. Some even worried that perhaps the former DWTS pro is struggling.

“She’s making a lot of news lately- shoe line/fitness guru/dancer/athlete/newly married to a man/and just came out as gay. She seems to be going through some life unsettledness. Hope she finds her way to complete joy soon,” one person responded.

The shoot appears as part of Hough’s Kinrgy project, which is about self-confidence and achieving balance.

Recently Hough revealed that she’s “not straight,” according to US Weekly. Her spouse, former NHL player, Brooks Laich, remained entirely supportive as the dancer shared the news of her self discovery with him as well as the world.

“So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” Laich responded on her Instagram earlier this month after the news made headlines.

The pair married in July 2017, and the recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They began dating in December 2013, and Hough previously dated media mogul, Ryan Seacrest. Currently, Hough and her husband Laich are undergoing in-vitro fertilization treatments to try to have children. Hough credits opening up to her husband about her sexuality and being her authentic self with him with creating a more intimate connection in their relationship. It seems the dancer’s nude photos are part of her journey to find her true nature.