La La Anthony Poses With Nicki Minaj & Megan Thee Stallion On Set Of ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video

La La Anthony is joining the “Hot Girl Summer” team.

The actress posted a photo on her Instagram page on Saturday with rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. La La was sandwiched in between Nicki and Megan while wearing a hot pink, curve-hugging onesie with matching sunglasses on the top of her head. Her hair is in a half-up, half-down hairdo as she poses for the camera. Nicki and Megan are wearing similar, zebra-printed outfits, with Nicki wearing a dress and Megan wearing a shorts set. The three women are all showing off their long nails in the photo.

At the time of writing, the photo of the trio received more than 60,000 likes. The photo also received more than 800 comments under the post.

“I’m so here for this summer!!! Feels like it just began omg,” one follower wrote.

“All the hotties together yasss the slayage is real,” another follower chimed in.

La La’s post with Nicki and Megan comes the day after the rappers debuted their collaboration for “Hot Girl Summer” on Friday, August 9. The Inquisitr previously shared that Nicki and Megan were joining forces on the song after much speculation of the collaboration following the rappers’ Instagram Live session back in July. The song, which also features Ty Dolla $ign, debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes charts. To celebrate, Nicki and Megan came on Instagram Live again wearing their matching outfits and announcing that they are hard at work with a music video for their fans, per Billboard.

“All of my Hotties and my Barbies, we love y’all so much,” Nicki said. “We thank you guys for being so supportive and so loyal to us, and we love you, and we about to do our thing with this video just to show it to you.”

Megan also added to the rappers’ fans that the rest of the summer will now be referred to as “A Hot Barbie Summer.”

La La has been seen out and about on multiple occasions this week. The Power actress posted a photo on Instagram of her and her son, Kiyan, 12 in Times Square in New York City. The mother and son posed near a billboard of the cast of the Starz drama to promote its sixth and final season. The two beamed as La La rocked a yellow, curve-hugging dress, a long ponytail and large gold hoops for the photo. At the time of writing, the adorable photo slideshow received more than 100,000 likes.

Fans of La La Anthony can follow the actress on her Instagram page for more updates.