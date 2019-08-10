‘Big Brother 21’ Week 7 Spoilers: Power Of Veto Players Chosen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

The players have been drawn for the Power of Veto competition in Week 7. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tommy Bracco placed Cliff Hogg and Kathryn Dunn on the block next to Christie Murphy who was put up as a third nominee for losing the America’s Field Trip competition.

If Christie is pulled off the block, a replacement nominee will not be named, leaving just Kathryn and Cliff up for eviction. If Cliff or Kathryn come down, a replacement will be put up, leaving three houseguests on the block for the week.

According to @BB_Update’s Twitter account, the players chosen to play in the Veto competition were Jackson Michie and Nick Maccarone. The men will play alongside Head of Household Tommy Bracco, and nominees Christie, Cliff, and Kathryn.

This could be the most complicated POV victory of the season, as the winner has a big decision on their hands. If Cliff or Kathryn pull themselves down, one of their alliance members (Jessica Milagros or Nicole Anthony) will likely be put up in their place. If Tommy, Christie or Nick win, Christie will be coming down meaning Cliff or Kathryn is definitely going home.

Christie is the target in Week 7. Monty Brinton / CBS

Jackson has already declared that he will keep nominations the same, which will likely result in Christie’s eviction come Thursday. If the three players stay on the block, the votes are expected to go as follows:

Jackson votes to evict Christie

Holly votes to evict Christie

Nicole votes to evict Christie

Jessica votes to evict Christie

Nick votes to evict Cliff

Analyse votes to evict Cliff

Four houseguests will not vote this week, as they are either on the block or the current HOH. If Christie is pulled off the block, there will be some serious deliberation on who is going home between Cliff and Kathryn. Both have won competitions in the game and have tremendous social games.

The Cliff’s Angels alliance has not yet discussed who they will send home from their pack in the event that Christie is removed from the block. It’s a bridge they will have to cross when they get there, and it will dramatically affect the game.

The Power of Veto competition is currently underway. Stay tuned with The Inquisitr for spoilers regarding the winner tonight, and the results of the Veto meeting Sunday.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights on CBS.