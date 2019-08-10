Demi Rose Spills Out Of Strapless Bikini In Pool

Buxom British bombshell Demi Rose Mawby is one of the latest celebrities to head to exotic Bali, Indonesia for a bit of rest and relaxation in the sunshine. The beach babe arrived in Indonesia a week ago, and shared the fact with her followers in a caption while also sharing a sizzling topless shot where she rocked a pair of figure-hugging orange polka dot pants and nothing else.

Over the past week, Demi Rose has posted several sexy snaps of herself in skimpy swimsuits that are barely able to contain her curves. In her latest shot, she posed in an unusual position that put her ample assets on full display.

In the shot, rather than heading to the beach in Bali, Demi Rose opted to lounge in a luxurious pool. There were lounge chairs visible along the edges of the pool, as well as white patio umbrellas that provided shade if necessary. Demi Rose rocked a printed strapless swimsuit with a tie in the middle that showed off some major cleavage. Because of the way Demi Rose posed, there was not much of the swimsuit actually visible. A small sliver can be spotted beneath her ample assets, but the voluptuous beauty’s arms and upper body were covering up any additional glimpses at the suit.

Demi Rose pulled her brunette locks up in a messy bun for the shot with a black scrunchie, and accessorized with hoop earrings and a few sparkling rings.

Fans loved the sizzling glimpse into her time in Bali, and the shot received over 277,200 likes within a single day.

“You look beautiful love this shot!” one follower commented.

Another fan called her “amazingly gorgeous” in the comments section.

Loading...

Demi Rose has been flaunting her physique in Bali quite a bit — and not just in bikinis. Three days ago, the beauty shared a picture of herself in a dress that seemed to cover a lot of her body, with one small issue — the fabric was essentially see-through, with a pattern that incorporated plenty of small holes.

Demi Rose donned a tiny black bikini that could barely contain her voluptuous curves as the layer underneath the dress, and then topped it off with a dress that flaunted plenty of skin, even though it appeared to cover it up at first glance. She paired the look with a wild leopard print bag, a statement necklace, statement earrings and a pair of sunglasses with a retro vibe. Her hair was slicked back in a chic style for the shot.