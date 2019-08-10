Kim Kardashian’s Eye-Popping Velvet Dress & Yeezy Slides Dubbed A Crime Against Fashion By Horrified Fans

When it comes to opinions on Kim Kardashian’s fashion sense, the world seems to be on either side of the fence – while some adore the 38-year-old’s daring looks and unusual pairings, others wonder why the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is even considered a fashion icon. Kim’s latest look has definitely given fans a lot to talk about.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Kim heading to a Mexican restaurant for a bit to eat last night. The star was snapped in Agoura Hills, California, suggesting that Kim might not be joining sister Kylie Jenner’s 22nd birthday festivities over in Italy.

Kim’s outfit was definitely ticking boxes on the curve-flaunting front. The mother of four was flaunting her hourglass silhouette in a skin-tight and cut-out dress that clung to her famous frame. The velvet materials forming the dress were somewhat unusual, though. Their prints formed a camouflage style, and skin-exposing panels around the shoulders and chest upped the ante with Kim’s eye-popping cleavage on show. The star’s toned legs were also visible via a middle slit around the thigh, with Kim’s heeled Yeezy slides elongating her legs. Kim paired her look with statement black shades and a clutch bag. Her hair came semi tied-up in a high ponytail, with a full face of makeup accentuating the glam look.

Viewers to The Daily Mail‘s images have been leaving their thoughts over in the newspaper’s comments section.

“What the hell is she wearing? It looks like a Halloween decoration” was a comment racking up over 277 upvotes.

“That is how I always dress in August going to a Mexican restaurant….floor-length, long-sleeved velour dress…with thong heels, no less…..ugliest outfit she has ever worn….” another wrote with over 182 users agreeing.

“Horrible outfit!” one user added.

Overall, it looked like Kim’s statement look was getting the thumbs-down.

“Those shoes are tragic, the entire outfit is tragic,” one fan wrote.

Kim frequently has her fans divided when it comes to donning husband Kanye West’s Yeezy gear. While the rapper’s sneaker line is immensely popular and can retail for much above the initial buying price on Ebay, the brand’s other footwear receives mixed reviews. Kanye himself has been the source of ridicule for donning nylon Yeezy slides to match a Louis Vuitton suit as he and Kim attended rapper 2Chainz’s wedding last year. As Buzzfeed reports, reactions to Kanye’s look were mixed.

As to Kim’s ensemble last night, it did appear that viewers were dubbing it a crime against fashion.

“I’ve seen better dressed salads,” one user sarcastically wrote.

A few fans left Kim positive feedback, but sadly for Kim, these comments did not garner many upvotes.