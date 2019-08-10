AEW News: Popular Star Deletes Twitter Account Amid Speculation About Her Future

Kylie Rae has not been seen in All Elite Wrestling since their inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where she lost in a fatal four-way match that included Britt Baker, Awesome Kong and Nyla Rose. While she was on the receiving end of a loss, she still impressed in her showing.

Rae has kept quiet since the event, but a new development has only added more curiosity to the mystery surrounding her future with the company. Citing PWInsider as the source, Ringside News is reporting that the popular AEW talent has deleted her Twitter account.

As noted by 411Mania, Rae’s radio silence has some of her fans concerned, with some even going as far to call out the company’s officials demanding answers.

She hasn’t completely abandoned social media, though. At the time of this writing, her Instagram account is still online — but it hasn’t been updated in quite some time. The last post was two weeks ago, where she shared an AEW logo.

This kind of sudden silence is very out of character for Rae, which is why it’s so strange. Rae is known to be very upbeat, bubbly and happy to engage with fans and the rest of the pro wrestling community.

AEW hasn’t provided an update on Rae’s situation. However, the 411Mania report also reveals that she’s been out of action as the result of an injury, but is scheduled to return very soon.

Rae was one of the first women wrestlers signed to the AEW roster, and fans immediately took a shine to the performer. Not only is she a talented wrestler, but she has an outgoing babyface personality that makes her stand out from the crowd.

When she does return to action, she’ll be a part of a company that has big plans for its women’s division. The company has promised to treat women’s wrestling as credibly as the men’s, with performers being drafted in from all over the world to showcase their skills.

The upcoming All Out show will feature a battle royal to crown a number one contender for the Women’s Championship. The rules are the men’s match that took place at Double or Nothing, which saw Adam Page leave the ring victorious with a title shot as his reward.

According to NewsWeek, the first ever champion will be unveiled on the first episode of AEW’s weekly show on TNT this October. Hopefully, Rae will be able to shake off her injury in time to be in with a chance at competing in some history-making matches.