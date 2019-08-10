Miley Cyrus Sizzles And Spills Out Of Black Bustier

Pop star Miley Cyrus has been majorly flaunting her toned physique on Instagram over the past few days, tantalizing her 97 million followers. She started by sharing plenty of sexy shots of herself performing on stage in leather and tiny crop tops. Then, she shared snaps that highlighted her body in a white bikini, shots where she donned a white sports bra that flaunted her toned abs and a hint of underboob. Today, she shared a sizzling shot of herself in a tiny Versace bikini and slides, lounging in front of a stunning scene.

Over the past 24 hours, however, there’s a particular outfit that Cyrus has been majorly feeling herself in — and she actually shared several posts of herself rocking the same look. In her latest shot, Cyrus posed on an ornate wicker chair with stunning details on the high back. She rocked a pair of slim-fitting cropped black pants with a chain belt, flat sandals, and a black and white polka dot bustier top. She added a bit more edge to the ensemble by layering on several silver bracelets and necklaces, and her hair was loose in a tousled wavy style.

The room she was in had plenty of stunning details, from the textured rug to the modern black and brass lamp to the speckled wall behind her. However, many fans couldn’t focus on anything but the hint of cleavage emerging from her bustier top.

Cyrus’s fans absolutely loved the shot, and the post received over 809,000 likes within just seven hours, and even received a comment from Cyrus’s sister, Brandi Cyrus.

One fan simply couldn’t deal with all the sexy posts Cyrus has been sharing lately, and said “this is too much miley in one day, I can’t handle this.”

Another made a reference to the stunning chair Cyrus was sitting on, and commented “the queen is on her throne.”

Fans who want a look at the chic ensemble in action can simply scroll back a few posts to a quick Boomerang she shared.

In the short video, Cyrus was perched on the edge of a stone railing, leaning back against a thick stone column. In the background, a gorgeous body of water and mountains were visible, and the view looked completely breathtaking.

Cyrus had a beverage in one hand, with the other hand propped up against her head, and she cheekily pretended to sip the drink for the short video while also popping her foot up.

The look was simple yet chic, and it hugged all of Cyrus’s curves perfectly while also showing off her toned physique.