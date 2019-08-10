Heidi Klum Displays Backside In Topless Pose

Model and mother of four, Heidi Klum shared a picture of a stunning Italian sunset recently on Instagram. However, Mother Earth’s gorgeous display wasn’t what grabbed the attention of her 6.5 million followers on the popular social media platform.

The 46-year-old stunner left her top off while she gazed into the distance. Barefoot, Klum wore nothing other than a black and white string bikini bottom as her beach waved hair floated around her shoulders. The pose left the models enviable backside on display, and her new 29-year-old husband got the picture credit. Within two hours, nearly 80,000 people pressed the “like” button, and hundreds left a comment for the new bride.

Makeup artist Linda Hay left a simple but accurate reply. “Cheeky,” she wrote, followed by an emoji with heart eyes.

Many of the model’s followers commented on the view.

“Incredible view(s)…!,” one replied.

“You’re much more BEAUTIFUL and FANTASTIC than the Italian sunset!!!” wrote one admirer.

“Love ur spirt… love ur way of life….you are such an inspiration for every woman over 40,” another gushed.

“Ok, your new husband is a lucky man! You’re beautiful,” one fan admired.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are enjoying their honeymoon in Italy after their second wedding. The two exchanged vows aboard a luxury yacht five days ago, and they are still enjoying life at sea. The model and the singer secretly married months ago, but they held a lovely wedding for their family and friends.

Earlier today, Klum stirred up some controversy across the Internet by sharing a photo of herself posing topless for her husband, according to The Inquisitr. In the unconventional topless photo, the newlywed kept herself afloat using an inflatable made to look like a giant pair of pink breasts. Many commenters felt that at 46 and with four children, Klum should be more careful about what she posts. That negative sentiment is not uncommon, and it is often aimed at mothers on the Internet regardless of their ages.

Regardless of any negativity, Mr. and Mrs. Kaulitz are having the time of their lives during their honeymoon. These two are enjoying their time away from the stress of regular life. For her part, Klum continues that age is merely a number while she lives her life to the fullest and does precisely what makes her happy without concerning herself with what people on the Internet have to say about her life choices. Plenty of people appreciate seeing what the model has to offer.