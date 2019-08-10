Kylie Jenner’s Daughter, Stormi, Sings Her Happy Birthday In Adorable New Video

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 22nd birthday with her best friend by her side, her daughter Stormi Webster.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a sweet video of herself snuggling up to her one-year-old daughter as they enjoyed some time on the lavish yacht the makeup mogul rented out for her birthday festivities in Italy.

In the video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a white feathery dress, likely the same dress that many believed to be a wedding gown when it was seen at the airport accompanying Kylie and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, to Italy.

Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi, also wore a white dress as she sat close to her famous mother and the two began to sing Happy Birthday in honor of Kylie’s big day. Stormi’s little voice can be heard singing the words and she yelled out “to Mommy” when her solo came around.

Jenner smiled happily at her daughter as she had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun behind her head.

Kylie also rocked a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a dark berry color on her lips complete her glam look.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans had been speculating that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may actually get married while celebrating the reality star’s birthday in Italy.

TMZ posted photos of the Kylie and her friends and family getting on a private plane and saw the white dress hanging out of a garment bag as airport staff loaded the plane for takeoff. Many fans then began to believe that the pair could tie the knot in a secret ceremony.

However, sources claimed that wouldn’t be the case as all of Kylie’s sisters wouldn’t be on the trip, and Jenner wouldn’t get married without Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Kendall in attendance.

As for marriage, it seems that Kylie and Travis are on track to walk down the aisle, but they could have another child before that happens.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

