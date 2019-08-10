Tina Fey Reveals Why Alec Baldwin Did Not Reprise His ’30 Rock’ Role For Her Fresh NBC Project

Funny lady Tina Fey, along with writing partner Robert Carlock, has been creating a new straight-to-series NBC sitcom for a while now. The follow-up to 30 Rock was originally going to include consummate actor Alec Baldwin, once again as Jack Donaghy, the big boss who starred on the iconic half-hour show, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) on Thursday.

“Baldwin was in talks to reprise his role as the former-Vice President of East Coast Television and Microwave Oven Programming for General Electric that ‘would have followed the character [as] mayor of New York.’

Those were big shoes to fill and so negotiations, which went on for nearly an entire year, were reportedly extremely ardent between Alec and the powers-that-be, claims Vanity Fair on August 10.

Ultimately, Baldwin decided not to pursue the project, leaving Fey and co-creator Carlock without a leading man. However, that problem was eventually solved when the pair “reworked the script to set the show on the West Coast — and remove any connections it had to 30 Rock,” commented THR.

Enter Ted Danson.

The charming star of Cheers and The Good Place jumped into the revamped project as “a rich guy who runs for mayor of Los Angeles ‘for all the wrong reasons,'” states Variety.

In his role, Danson actually wins the mayoral election but then needs to figure out his platform. He also needs to “gain the respect of his staff” as well as “connect with his teenage daughter, all while controlling the coyote population,” states the source.

Danson’s recent Emmy nomination for NBC’s The Good Place puts the actor in the spotlight even more than ever as he finishes the series now taping for Season 4. Because The Good Place is still in production, Fey and Carlock’s new sitcom may not be available to watch during the 2910-2020 season. However, waiting for this new sitcom will likely be worthwhile if past efforts are any indication.

That said, look forward to enjoying this new project from this happening executive producing team, who also served as co-EPs on Netflix’s popular Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Happily, too, when their new Ted Danson-starring sitcom finally does come to pass, viewers should keep in mind that Fey and Carlock were awarded a 13-episode initial order from Universal Television.

That means a lot as far as getting to know the fresh premise and the new cast in hopes that this NBC offering will be made for years to come.

Fingers crossed.