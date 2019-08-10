Former NYPD Commissioner: ‘Jeffrey Epstein’s Suicide Makes No Sense’

'The fact that one of the country’s highest-profile federal prisoners could even commit suicide defies all logic and belief,' says Bernard B. Kerik.

On Saturday, as The Inquisitr reported, convicted pedophile and accused sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, died by apparent suicide.

Known for his ties to members of the American and world elite, including figures such as Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, the disgraced billionaire had allegedly attempted to kill himself less than three weeks ago, when he was found unresponsive in his jail cell.

Despite this, Epstein was not under constant suicide watch. According to The Associated Press, he had been taken off suicide watch before he allegedly killed himself.

The controversial circumstances of the well-connected billionaire’s death prompted questions from lawmakers and the public alike, with political leaders such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Ben Sasse calling for investigations into the matter.

Partisan theories about Epstein’s death are spreading on social media, with the public puzzled by the the development in what is one of the most controversial criminal cases in the country.

Legal and other experts are weighing in on Epstein’s alleged suicide as well. In an op-ed penned for The Hill, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard B. Kerik posed a number of questions about the alleged suicide, arguing that it “makes no sense.”

“The fact that one of the country’s highest-profile federal prisoners could even commit suicide defies all logic and belief,” Kerik wrote, adding that the billionaire’s death “raises doubts about officials’ actions.”

The question everyone should be asking, according to the former NYPD commissioner, is: Why was Epstein in solitary confinement? According to the expert, the authorities had no reason to place Epstein in solitary confinement, and they should have instead put him into an administrative segregation unit, where he would be adequately supervised.

Here's an inside look at Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's creepy parties where, according to sources, the two shared an insatiable appetite for young women https://t.co/fWOXoGTspm — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 10, 2019

By placing Epstein in solitary confinement, the authorities “enabled” him to kill himself, Kerik argued.

“Was that their intent?” he asked.

“Who knows, but it raises serious questions about his death and the investigation surrounding him,” the expert wrote, explaining that suicidal prisoners cannot even be on real suicide watch when in solitary confinement, since guards check on them in 15-minute intervals, which gives a suicidal prisoner more than enough time to take his own life.

“None of this makes any sense, at least at this point,” Kerik wrote.

The former NYPD commissioner explained that solitary confinement is a form of psychological torture and a “mechanism to demean, degrade and demoralize,” a person, which is why suicidal prisoners are usually not subjected to it.

“There are flaws and failures in the U.S. criminal justice system that should disturb all of us. And in Jeffrey Epstein’s case, none of it makes any sense,” he concluded.

