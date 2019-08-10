Jenna Cooper Reacts To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Drama As Ex Jordan Kimball Makes His Return To ABC Dating Show

The former ABC star weighs in on the Blake-Caelynn text drama one year after her own scandal with Jordan Kimball.

Jenna Cooper is speaking out about the Bachelor in Paradise drama that is playing out just one week before her estranged ex is set to join the ABC reality show. Amid the text message drama involving Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes — in case you missed it, Blake shared private text messages sent to him by Caelynn before and after they hooked up at Stagecoach, as The Inquisitr previously reported — Jenna took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the topic nearly one year after she faced her own text message scandal.

In her post, Jenna noted that in Blake and Caelynn’s case, “at least the texts were real.” She also defended the Bachelor in Paradise stars for the mistakes they made and reminded viewers that the people on the show are real people who put their hearts on the line for the sake of a reality TV show.

Several commenters praised Jenna for her post, with some telling her they are tired of what seems like “phony” drama this season on the ABC summertime show. Other bowed down to Jenna, who weathered her own social media storm last fall after appearing on Bachelor in Paradise.

“Preach,” one fan wrote to the former Bachelor in Paradise star.

Last summer, Jenna Cooper’s romance with fellow Bachelor Nation star Jordan Kimball ended one day fter the Bachelor in Paradise finale. Fans were shocked at the abrupt end of the couple’s romance, which culminated with a proposal in Mexico and plans for Bachelor host Chris Harrison to officiate the wedding.

But according to People, everything went south when Bachelor blogger Reality Steve published screenshots of text that alleged that Jenna had been cheating on Jordan all along. In a series of damning texts to her alleged lover, Jenna claimed that her relationship with Jordan was “all for her business” and they “aren’t together for real.” There were also several explicit messages about her bedroom behavior.

After the incriminating texts were made public, Jenna was immediately accused of not going on the show for the “right reasons,” and Jordan ended their engagement just 24 hours after fans watched it play out on Paradise.

Jenna later issued a statement claiming the text messages were fake and claimed she that a “forensic analysis” proved she was innocent, per People. At one point, Jenna even accused Jordan of faking the text messages himself.

Jenna later wrote a tell-all book, that detailed her bad Bachelor in Paradise experience. In May, Jordan responded to Jenna’s book, telling Life & Style he refuses to entertain anything she says. Jordan also slammed Jenna for referring to him as a bully.

It's been a whirlwind 24 hours, but after an engagement and a cheating scandal, #BachelorInParadise's Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper have broken up. https://t.co/bCe0wOwX7g pic.twitter.com/LBQ1B1vMqo — E! News (@enews) September 12, 2018

In late May, Jenna told Us Weekly that she was “no longer under contract” and was finally able to share the details of what went down with Jordan.

“I know America has heard some of the obnoxious lies about me from Bachelor Nation’s most thirsty contestants and gossip blogs. But now it’s my turn. I have gone to great lengths to prove that all of these accusations were false.”

The Bachelor in Paradise star added that she hopes she inspires other women to stand up for themselves “despite being victimized and bullied.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.