La La Anthony Posts Black-And-White Swimsuit Photo On Instagram, Fans Can’t Get Enough

La La Anthony isn’t done showing off her summer curves.

The Power actress posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday for her 9.1 million followers to see. The Tom Asherold-produced photo was posted in a black-and-white filter and has La La at the center. The actress is wearing a Mint Swim bathing suit that shows off her toned stomach and arms. Her hair is slicked back into a high bun as she holds her head and shows off her long nails. La La also credited photographer and creative director Robert Ector for the stunning photo.

At the time of writing, La La’s post received more than 50,000 likes. The actress’ post also received more than 600 comments, many of whom were in awe of the mother of one’s stunning physique.

“Snatched,” one follower wrote, followed by multiple heart emoji.

“Wow! You really got that body banging!” another follower exclaimed.

La La, who is seemingly not afraid to show some skin, was also seen in another swimsuit this week. The former TRL host stunned in a beach photo, which she took at night. The starlet geotagged Bermuda in her post as her location for the shoot. She posted two photos on the beach and two by the pool while she was wearing a floral printed yellow, black and white swimsuit from BFYNE. The sultry photo slideshow received more than 300,000 likes and more than 4,000 comments.

The steamy new photos from La La comes as she is reportedly still dealing with marital drama with her husband Carmelo Anthony. HotNewHipHop reports that the BH90210 actress has been spotted without her wedding ring over the past few weeks and has been seen on Instagram spending more time with her celebrity friends like Kim Kardashian, Terrence J and Meagan Good. A representative for the couple also announced in July that the two were in “legal discussions” concerning their son, Kiyan, 12.

La La recently shared with People on how she is handling all of the drama that has come her way over the last few months.

“You can look at the glass half-empty or you can look at the glass half-full, you know,” she said.

“When you’re in this world, you don’t get to pick and choose what you go through. I just push through and stay positive and always remind myself that it could be worse, like, I’m living my dream and I’m really happy where I’m at in life right now.”

Fans of La La Anthony can follow the actress on Instagram for more updates.