Iggy Azalea Thrills Fans With Sultry New Pose

Rapper Iggy Azalea remains somewhat subdued on Instagram lately, but this afternoon she thrilled fans by sharing a sultry new pose.

The “Pretty Girls” singer channeled her inner beauty with a colorful picture that showed her from the shoulders up. In the image, the blonde beauty held a round glass orb, which many fans thought looked like a miniature crystal ball. The rapper appeared topless, and the prism threw out multiple beautiful colors, creating a rainbow of colors across her face and soft, wavy hair. Azalea starred down at the camera with a sultry gaze. Her makeup included black eyeliner and subtle blended eye shadow framed by thick, perfectly arched eyebrows. Azalea painted her full pout with a light matte pink shade, and she sported ombre painted fingernails.

The interesting pose also showed off the rapper’s tattoos on the side of fingers that read “New Classic” as well as a bit of the tattoo on her arm near her wrist. In less than half an hour, the share garnered nearly 100,000 likes from the “Fancy” singer’s 13.3 million followers. Many left comments complimenting Azlaea’s use of colors in the picture while others called her beautiful. Some called her queen while others dubbed Azalea, the princess of rap. A multitude of those who responded agreed the entire look was fire.

Before today’s unexpected post, the rapper’s last share was from August 1 when she posted a flyer for a concert in Brazil. For now, Azalea has not shared any Instagram stories chronicling her day.

Recently, Cosmopolitan reported that the rapper sought treatment for mental health last year. After Azalea’s team staged an intervention, she sought professional help at a facility in Arizona where she went for a mental health retreat. During her treatment, the rapper learned to separate trolling from well-intended criticism. She also realized she did not need to engage in Twitter wars the way she had in the past.

The rapper released her new album In My Defense, which was as well received as she had hoped. Even so, she views it as another chance to continue on her journey as an artist.

“You get as many shots as you are able to persevere for in life, no matter what you do,” Azalea said.

Azalea struggled with her lighting quick rise to fame, and recent nude leaks from GQ Australia photoshoot led to her going silent on social media for a while. Now the rapper is back at it, but it appears as if she is taking a more measured approach than before.