How To Watch ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ Without Cable

Season 3 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days premiered last week, and things are already heating up. The show follows Americans who have met and fallen in love with their significant others online and are now making travel plans to meet their international loves. The series airs on the TLC network, but for fans who don’t have traditional cable, there are other options, according to a report from Cosmopolitan.

This season of the popular spinoff features seven couples, all hoping to take their relationships to the next level by getting engaged. After the engagement, the couples will likely apply for the K-1 visa to bring the international partner to the United States, if so desired.

Fans looking to watch the stories unfold can try one of the following options.

Hulu

This is one of the easiest ways to watch the series, if you or someone you know currently hold a subscription. However, there is one slight drawback with watching on Hulu, and that is, you’ll have to wait a day to access new episodes after they air on cable. Unless you opt for Hulu + Live TV, which offers a free trial before charging $44.99 per month.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers a five-day trial period, where you’ll be able to watch new episodes of the series as they air, but you’ll be charged a $49.99 monthly fee after your trial expires.

Amazon

Amazon will grant you access to the show’s episodes through its Prime Video service. It’ll cost you $1.99 for each episode you buy or $2.99 if you prefer the HD offerings. If you’re on a budget, paying for the entire season for $12.99 might be a better option for you.

TLC’s Online Streaming

TLC makes all its shows free to stream online, but there is a slight catch. You’ll need a cable provider login to watch. But if you’re able to get one from a friend or family member, you’ll be granted early access to most episodes before they air on the network.

And just in case you need more incentive to start watching, here are a few of the couples featured on this season.

Caesar and Maria

Caesar met his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, through an exclusive dating app. The couple has been dating for five years, but they’ve yet to meet each other in person. Caesar has already invested over $40,000 into the relationship, not including the cost of three failed trips he orchestrated in hopes of meeting Maria. After the first episode aired, fans of the series became convinced Caesar was being scammed, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

Darcey and Tom

Darcey appeared on Season 1 and Season 2 of the series with her then-boyfriend Jesse Meester, but has since ditched Meester and will be appearing on Season 3 with Tom, a British businessman she met online. Darcey will be flying to London, hoping to get an engagement ring but it doesn’t look like Tom is ready to settle down just yet.

Loading...

Rebecca and Zied

Rebecca reached out to Zied on Facebook and the couple sparked a romantic connection. Rebecca is now looking to travel to Tunisia to meet her boyfriend and hopefully, make him her fourth and final husband…after three failed marriages.

Avery and Omar

Avery, who lives in Ohio, met Syria native Omar online and immediately fell in love. The 19-year-old then made the decision to ditch her Christian upbringing to convert to Islam. Avery’s family and friends aren’t supportive of the relationship, and she’s holding on to a huge secret that will likely cause major issues with her family.

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays.