Lea Michele Sizzles In Tiny White Bikini

Actress, singer and author Lea Michele has been soaking up the sunshine in Hawaii lately, and sharing some snaps from her adventures with her 5.7 million eager Instagram followers. Two days ago, Michele shared an absolutely breathtaking landscape shot that highlighted a pink sky, palm trees, and a look at the waves gently lapping at the shore of the beach.

Today, Michele opted to share something a little sexier. She posted a shot of herself in a tiny white bikini that left little to the imagination. The bikini was a bandeau top that left her shoulders and toned stomach exposed, and she paired the top with low-slung bottoms that hugged her curves. Her petite body was toned and tanned, and she left her hair down in beachy waves. The only thing she accessorized with was a pair of sunglasses to keep the sunshine out of her eyes.

While Michele herself looks incredible in her bikini, the photo wasn’t cropped too closely because that wasn’t the only thing she wanted to flaunt. She also wanted to share the stunning backdrop with her followers. She posed on a sand beach with the waves lapping at her feet, and a mass of palm trees and rock formations visible in the background. The sky seemed impossibly blue, the ocean switched from dark blue in the deeper sections to almost green near the shore, and the overall vibe made it seem like paradise.

Her followers loved the shot, which received over 52,000 likes in less than an hour.

One follower showered her with praise in the comments, and wished her a good time in Hawaii.

“I hope you have the best time ever angel. You deserve to be happy and enjoy your life!! I’m so proud of you and I look up to you in so many different ways.”

Another follower said “this photo should’ve been on the definition of perfection in all dictionaries.”

As the actress shared in her post from two days ago, she’s in Hawaii for a period of time filming her latest movie. And, she let it slip that it’s going to be a festive holiday flick entitled Same Time Next Christmas. Michele hasn’t revealed much else beyond the fact that she’s shooting on location in Hawaii, so fans will have to stay tuned to see if she shares any more about her latest project. Hawaii may not seem like the most obvious setting for a holiday film, but based on what the actress has shared already on Instagram, it seems likely that the backgrounds in every scene are going to be breathtaking.