WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Lashes Out At Fans On Twitter

One of the most surprising matches to be added to this weekend’s SummerSlam pay-per-view is Goldberg versus Dolph Ziggler. The Showoff will finally take on the Hall of Famer after weeks of dissing him in promos, and the legend will be looking to silence the cocky heel.

Goldberg hasn’t been seen since his critically lambasted match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown earlier this year, and he’ll be looking for a way to redeem himself.

With the fastly match approaching, Wrestling Inc. reports that Ziggler decided to troll wrestling fans on Twitter by calling them out for their hypocrisy.

“All you fickle, pathetic marks that complain online for a living, have a problem with part timers taking away from full time wrestlers, suddenly decide that redemption is the best way to send off a guy you have ripped on for 20 years. you are the problem!”

Ziggler is addressing the sentiment among wrestling purists that superstars like Goldberg take away opportunities from today’s generation, preventing them from becoming stars in the process.

But when a superstar like Goldberg faces one of the current roster members they don’t like, their opinion on part-time performers changes all of a sudden.

While Ziggler is clearly using his social media account to garner heat heading into his match against the legendary babyface, he does have a point.

Goldberg has always been on the receiving end of criticism among purist wrestling fans for his perceived inability to work long matches. During the height of his career, he was known for squashing his opponents within a matter of minutes.

Since returning to in-ring action in 2017, his booking has remained the same. In his first match back, he defeated Brock Lesnar in a matter of seconds, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

Report: SummerSlam match between Goldberg & Dolph Ziggler in the works https://t.co/j9I4HJTwC9 pic.twitter.com/ALwga3ETJ1 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) August 1, 2019

Loading...

At last year’s Elimination Chamber, Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in similar fashion to win the WWE Championship. Many fans were critical of this victory, as Owens and Chris Jericho had built a storyline for over a year, only to have the title removed from the equation in the lead up to WrestleMania 34.

Chances are Ziggler — who tends to lose most of his matches while making his opponents look good — will be the latest star to take Goldberg’s Jackhammer finisher for the three-count.

Not everyone agrees with this booking decision, though. As The Inquisitr reported, one Hall of Famer believes that WWE should have Ziggler go over the legend. We’ll just have to wait until Sunday night to see who emerges victorious.