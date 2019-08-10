Tennessee Child Found Dead After Being Left All Alone In A Hot Car During 90 Degree Weather

Police urge parents to stop abandoning their children in hot vehicles as temperatures rise.

While not leaving your child alone in a hot vehicle while you go shopping may seem like common sense to most people, it’s unfortunately a mistake that some parents make. Children die from being locked in hot cars every year and there is typically a spike in these tragic deaths when the heat index rises as it has recently. It doesn’t take long, especially for a young child, to overheat in a locked vehicle during dangerously high temperatures. Yet still, parents don’t seem to be getting the message, according to USA Today.

In Knoxville, Tennessee a young child was found dead inside a hot car on Friday afternoon. While the name, age, or gender of the deceased child were not revealed by law enforcement, police believe the child’s parents were shopping a Food City store nearby. It’s not known for how long the child suffered in the hot vehicle before passing away. It was 90 degrees in Knoxville that day, the heat index reaching 96 degrees.

Police are again pleading with parents to stop leaving their children in hot vehicles, even for a short amount of time. Some parents mistakenly believe that leaving the child in the car while they run into the store is okay, as long as the windows are rolled down and they are gone only briefly. However, when the windows are down and it’s already hot outside, it actually causes the car to heat up even faster. In many cases, the child is trapped in a car seat and not able to free themselves, escape the vehicle or call for help.

Scott Erland, a spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department explained why you shouldn’t leave a child or a pet in a hot car. He even urged parents to make a habit of checking the back seat before locking the car, in case they left a child there by mistake. Parents with mutliple children may be distracted and not realize that they accidentally left one behind.