Jenelle Evans’ ‘You’ve Got What You Wanted’ Tweet Caught: See The Deleted Words Enraging Fans

Jenelle Evans is back in the news. The former Teen Mom 2 star made The Daily Mail‘s headlines earlier today for appearing to announce that she was leaving Twitter. The 27-year-old took to the social media platform with a statement message appearing to throw shade at her haters, although Jenelle’s time offline didn’t last long: as The Daily Mail reports, Jenelle swiftly returned.

Jenelle appears to have deleted the tweet announcing her departure. The Daily Mail did, however, appear to have grabbed a screenshot of the star’s words, with its report also appearing to generate anger from fans.

Jenelle’s now-deleted tweet was blunt.

“Bye Twitter, everyone hates me. Depression sucks and you’ve got what you wanted. Hope you’re happy. Just keep writing about me, but I’m out.”

The star completed her message with a peace-fingered emoji.

A quick look at Jenelle’s Twitter shows her having returned. Jenelle has since posted about Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

Fans have been leaving their thoughts over in The Daily Mail‘s comments section. While not many were left, all seemed to be expressing anger towards Jenelle.

“Liar,” one fan stated with 48 users agreeing.

“We don’t like the decisions you make. Grow up,” another user wrote.

“She loves drama this one…” was another comment.

Jenelle also found herself probed over her pet ownership, with one fan querying how the star is permitted to own dogs. Much of Jenelle’s drama this year has centered around husband David Eason allegedly having shot and killed the family’s dog Nugget. The dog is said to have bitten the couple’s youngest child Ensley.

Jenelle’s social media activity since the alleged shooting has definitely been causing a stir. As The Inquisitr reports, Jenelle took to Instagram with a picture of her children holding poultry. Fans were furious to see the star’s three children near animals, although they’d seen a similar setting already with Eason appearing holding a chicken. One viewer to The Daily Mail‘s reported seemed particularly angered today.

Loading...

“Her ignorant trash husband is a dog torturer killer no place in society for a sick twisted freak like him, why is he not in jail for animal abuse?? Breaking the walls in the house??? Bullying the children abuse charges for them seeing him beat and kill the defenseless dog???? She stays with him? She belongs in a mental institution, sick trash,” they wrote.

Over 102 users agreed with the comment.

Following the dog-related scandal, Jenelle was let go from the MTV franchise. Her departure isn’t the only Teen Mom one to have made headlines of late, though. Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham also made an exit this year.

Fans wishing to see more of Jenelle should follow her Instagram.