Rita Ora Shows Off Perky Derriere In Barely-There Thong Bikini

Rita looked amazing in her black bikini.

While vacationing in Ibiza, Spain, Rita Ora flaunted her fit physique in a barely-there thong bikini. In the Instagram post, the singer is seen standing on a boat, facing away from the camera. She appeared to be admiring the gorgeous sky and sea. The tan and toned 28-year-old looked like a summer goddess. Her perky derriere and long, lean legs were on full display.

Rita’s famous friends took to the comments section to compliment the sexy snap.

“D*mnnnn,” wrote singer Bebe Rexha.

“Not cool Rita,” chimed in Erin Foster, television personality and daughter of David Foster.

Chelsea Handler took it upon herself to playfully poked fun at the picture.

“We get it!!! You’re on vacation and you have no cellulite. My god!” wrote the comedian.

Some fans were irked by Chelsea’s comment, claiming she was jealous of Rita’s amazing body. However, the singer appeared to be unbothered and was quick to quip back.

“For now lol,” she replied, adding a crying laughing emoji.

Fans were also floored by the provocative photo.

“Perfection,” wrote a follower.

“Bootylicious,” added another.

“Omg goals,” said a third Instagram user.

The post has racked up more than 360,000 likes.

The “For You” singer recently faced backlash for posting a similar picture, reported Yahoo! News. Since embarking on her luxurious vacation in Ibiza, Rita has been sharing sultry snaps for her 15 million followers to enjoy. However, the Fifty Shades of Grey actress received some hate in the comments section over the size of her tiny bikinis.

“Your bikinis never fit you,” criticized a follower.

A few people implied she purchased her swimwear at children’s stores.

“Still buying bikinis from Mothercare,” said a follower.

“I think your swimming suit is a bit too small for you, maybe you should go and buy one in the adult section instead of child,” commented another.

According to Page Six, Rita’s own mother, Vera, does not seem to approve of her daughter’s minuscule swimsuits. During the pair’s recent trip to Malibu in July, the 53-year-old posted a picture of her daughter in a revealing Gucci rainbow one-piece.

“Wow what a beautiful ocean view. Also in my mind as a mother I am thinking: Can 50s style swimsuits be back in fashion now please?” Vera captioned the photo.

However, as noted by Yahoo! News, Vera left a comment on one of Rita’s recent pictures, saying that her daughter should consider designing her own swimsuit line.